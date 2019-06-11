Warren crime activity: Police say man under the influence slammed head off cruiser

Friday, June 7

6:23 p.m. – 1100 block of Robert Ave., sheriff’s deputies said they found a stolen car in the parking lot of Stonegate Apartments. They said the car was reported stolen from Portage County. Inside, there was a single slice pizza box and a purse containing a used needle, a digital scale and Suboxone, according to a report. Deputies said they also found suspected crack cocaine and heroin in a container below the car’s stereo. They had the car towed. At this point, no one has been charged. (Note: This report is from the Sheriff’s Department, not Warren City Police).

10:32 p.m. – 4000 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Randall Rine, II, 28, charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and criminal damaging. A man said Rine started arguing with him in the driveway before pushing him up against a car and punching his arm. He said Rine followed him into the house and pushed him into a wall before a woman chased Rine out of the house. When police found Rine, they said it looked like he was under the influence of something. As officers tried to arrest him, they said he started to pull away and get something out of his pants. Police wrestled Rine to the ground but said he continued to struggle with them. When they got him into a police cruiser, they said he slammed his head off the car and kicked the bars inside.

Saturday, June 8

4:16 p.m. – Oak Street SW near Tod Avenue, a woman reported a man tried to grope her. She told police that she was walking near N. Park Avenue and Hall Street when a man she didn’t know pulled up in a car and asked if she needed a ride. She accepted and said he then asked her for sexual favors. She said no, at which point he tried to touch her chest, but she was able to move his hand away and get out of the car, according to a police report.

Sunday, June 9

5:35 p.m. – Mercer Avenue NE and Washington Street NE, a man said two men he knows beat him up and stole two cell phones and cash from him.

Monday, June 10

3:42 a.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., break-in at Sunoco. Police said someone shattered the gas station’s glass door and broke a window with a rock. According to a police report, thousands of dollars in cigarettes were missing.

8:09 a.m. – 100 block of Franklin St. SW, reported damage to an elevator and some signs in a parking deck. Police said there was also garbage spread all over the deck.

3:30 p.m. – 1600 block of Oak St. SW, Jacob Bradfield, 37, of Ashtabula, arrested on a warrant; Jessica Bradfield, 24, of Ashtabula, arrested and charged with obstructing official business. Police went to the house on a domestic call but learned Jacob had a warrant for his arrest. At first, Jessica said he wasn’t home but then admitted he was hiding in the basement, according to a police report. As officers went downstairs to look for Jacob, they said Jessica told them he just ran out the back door and wasn’t at the house anymore. Police said they found Jacob hiding under a blanket in the basement.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.