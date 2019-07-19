Warren crime activity: Police say man locked himself in hot car to escape girlfriend

He said she wanted to have sex with him and he didn't want to because it was too hot in the apartment

Friday, July 12

8:14 a.m. – 1700 block of Drexel Ave. NW, two car break-ins reported. The victims said the person who did it took their cards, a driver’s license and some cash. Police said the cars were unlocked.

1:14 p.m. – 1100 block of Robert Ave. NW, reported theft of a wallet from a car.

7:30 p.m. – 1600 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Patrick Jordan, 37, arrested and charged with attempt to commit an offense. Police said Jordan tried to break into Lisa’s Total Image Salon.

Saturday, July 13

12 p.m. – 600 block of Kenmore Ave. NE, report of a stolen Best Buy box truck. Two Best Buy employees said they were installing an appliance at a house when the person who lives there told them someone was driving their truck down the street.

1:30 p.m. – 600 block of Mercer Ave. NE, Roderick Lewis, 60, arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and breaking and entering. Police said Lewis broke into a vacant house and they found him sleeping on the floor. They said he had a crack pipe.

Monday, July 15

1:16 p.m. – 1400 block of Tod Ave. NW, reported break-in at the Veterans Affairs Clinic. Police said a basement door had been kicked in, but it didn’t look like anything was stolen.

9:49 p.m. – 2500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, armed robbery at Little Caesar’s. The victim said he was unloading things from a truck for the restaurant when a man with a gun ran up to him and told him to get inside. The victim told the man he didn’t have access to anything and he only had his wallet, according to a report. The man took his wallet and left, police said.

Tuesday, July 16

2:32 p.m. – 2000 block of Elm Rd. NE, reported theft at Cricket Wireless. The store manager told police that security footage caught an employee stealing three iPhones. That employee has not been charged.

Wednesday, July 17

4 a.m. – 100 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Gerry Albers, 64, arrested and charged with burglary. Police said a woman saw Albers climbing into her window. Officers caught him near the Sunoco gas station.

2:10 p.m. – 1300 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, Shawn Flowers, 52, arrested on a warrant for felonious assault and having weapons under disability charges. Police said Flowers shot 22-year-old Richard Nichols on July 7.

5:15 p.m. – 300 block of Hall St. NW, Cynthia Davis, 30, arrested on a warrant and charged with escape and falsification. Police said Davis told them her boyfriend hit her in the face with a hamburger and punched her in the stomach. Officers said she had orange sauce on her face while she was talking to them. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police talked to her boyfriend, who they said admitted to shoving a cheeseburger in her face and pushing her stomach, but claimed it was because she smacked a pack of cigarettes out of his hand and hit him in the back of the head. Davis managed to escape from the hospital to avoid arrest, police said. They said they found her later in an attic at a house on Hall Street. She told them she wasn’t the person they were looking for, but she was Cynthia Davis’ twin sister, according to police. Police said she was wearing the same clothing that she had worn earlier in the day.

Thursday, July 18

10:48 a.m. – 2200 block of W. Market St., reported theft of an ATV from Ohio Edison property. An employee told police someone cut out a section of fence to get onto the property and then stole an ATV that was under a tarp.

2:11 p.m. – 2200 block of S. Feederle Dr. SE, Khrystian Collins, 24, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, vehicle trespass and domestic violence. Police said Collins locked himself in his girlfriend’s car and refused to leave. Both Collins and his girlfriend said the fight started because she wanted to have sex with him and he didn’t want to because it was too hot in the apartment, according to a police report. Collins told police he ran to the car because he was trying to get away from her, officers said. Police said it was 90 degrees outside at the time and only one car window was slightly cracked. His girlfriend told officers Collins has done this before, according to the report. Police told him he was trespassing because it’s not his car. They said Collins refused to cooperate with them and give them the information they needed. Officers demanded he get out of the car and he refused, police said. An officer was able to get his hand through the slightly open window, but police said Collins started rolling the window up. The officer’s arm got stuck, but he was able to unlock the door.

10:09 p.m. – Stewart Drive NW and Parkwood Drive NW, officers responding to a complaint of people driving ATVs recklessly found the one reported stolen from Ohio Edison earlier in the day.

10:45 p.m. – 500 block of South St., Stephen Limbeck, 55, arrested and charged with criminal damaging. Police said Limbeck broke a window at Ohio Radiator. They said it didn’t look like he was able to get in. Limbeck told officers that he and another man were wrestling and the window broke accidentally. Police found a packet of suspected drugs on Limbeck and said he could face more charges when drug lab test results come back.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.