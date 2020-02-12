Warren crime activity: Police say man hiding drug scale claimed to be fixing his pants

Officers said they told him he could fix his pants later

Thursday, February 6

9:15 a.m. – 2000 block of Willard Ave. SE, police said a boy at Willard Middle School was agitated and staff members had to hold him down on the floor. They said he was swearing at them and threatened a staff member by saying, “I’m going to kill you and your daughter.” Staff members said he pushed a teacher and tried to bite them. No one was hurt.

Friday, February 7

11:33 a.m. – 1400 block of Union St. SW, Raela Nichols, 21, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification. Police said Nichols lied about who she was.

11:45 a.m. – 100 block of Fulton St. SE, reported garage break-in. The victim said whoever did it stole several tools, an air compressor, welding equipment and two guns.

12:36 p.m. – 1500 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, Robert Vogt, Jr., 36, of Salem, charged with public indecency. Officers caught Vogt touching himself inappropriately while sitting in a parked car near Packard Park, according to a police report. Police learned he is a registered sex offender. Officers told him he was banned from all city parks.

Saturday, February 8

6:35 p.m. – Riverview Street NW and Bingham Avenue NW, police responded to reports of shots fired. Witnesses said the shooter was a passenger in a burgundy Ford Focus who fired two shots into the air.

Sunday, February 9

12:23 a.m. – E. Market Street and Charles Avenue NE, Zachary Hayden, 28, of Southington, charged with possessing drug abuse instruments; Nicholas Shank, 23, arrested and charged with having weapons under disability and carrying concealed weapons. Police said they found suspected meth and a gun on Shank. Officers said they also found pills in the car and syringes in Hayden’s pocket.

3:25 p.m. – 100 block of Belmont St. NW, Christina Adonetto, 35, Michael Macias, 34, of Youngstown, both arrested on warrants. Officers went to an apartment to serve the arrest warrant. They said they found Macias laying on the floor and Adonetto hiding behind a closet door.

Monday, February 10

2:13 a.m. – Oak Street SW and Parkman Road SW, Rae’Kwon Rodgers, 23, charged with falsification and weapons under disability. Police said Rodgers gave them a fake name during a traffic stop. Officers asked him to step out of the car and said he kept reaching into his pockets. They told Rodgers to stop and he said, “I’m just trying to get my pants together,” according to the report. The officers told him he could fix his pants later. They found a drug scale in his pocket, police said. Officers said they also found an AR-15 in the trunk and suspected heroin and crack cocaine throughout the car. Additional charges could be filed after drug lab test results come back.

1:47 p.m. – 200 block of Oriole Pl. SW, Marlon Smith, 27, found dead. Police arrested 54-year-old Walter Toles, of Newton Falls, and charged him with murder.

1:51 p.m. – 2200 block of Brier St. SE, reported aggravated burglary. A woman said someone broke into her house and stole a Playstation 4.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.