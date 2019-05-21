Warren crime activity: Police say man has 'freakout' after caught stealing bike

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

Thursday, May 16

11:40 p.m. - 3000 block of Solar St. NW, 37-year-old Michael Jones found dead in the driveway of a home. He had been shot, according to police.

Friday, May 17

9:28 a.m. - Elm Road NE and Scott Street NE, Jesse Ellsworth, 25, arrested on a warrant and charged with breaking and entering. Police said Ellsworth broke into a garage along Olive Avenue NE and stole a bicycle. As officers were arresting Ellsworth, they said he "started to have a freakout as if he was having a panic attack." He told them it wasn't his bike, but it was his brother's bike, according to a police report. Officers talked to the garage owner, who said the bike had been stolen.

Saturday, May 18

2:31 a.m. - 2100 block of N. Park Ave., police said 33-year-old Marcel Tipton was shot near Premiere Bar and was lying in the road. He was taken to the hospital.

5:50 a.m. - 100 block of N. Park Ave., a man told police he went to a "dope house" on Porter Street to "buy a woman" and another man stabbed him, according to a report. He said the man also took cash and his Social Security and medical cards.

11:55 a.m. - 400 block of Idlywild St. NE, police got calls about several gunshots in the area. One man said one of the shots hit his house, and officers said they found a bullet hole.

Sunday, May 19

5:02 p.m. - 2400 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, Christopher Yuhas, 32, charged with breaking and entering. Police said Yuhas broke into Mega Car Wash and stole money from the cash register.

9:31 p.m. - School Street NW and Prospect Avenue NW, Wilson Adams, III, 18, charged with attempt to commit an offense and carrying concealed weapons. Police said Adams fired a gun while walking down the street. When officers confronted him, they said he wouldn't raise his hands and ran away. They ran after Adams, who eventually stopped and put his hands up, according to a police report. He told officers that he threw the gun over a fence, police said. Then, he told them that he lied and the gun was actually in a truck, according to the report. Police reported finding it wrapped in a jacket.

Tuesday, May 21

5:45 a.m. - 2200 block of S. Feederle Dr. SE, a woman said a man came up to her and pulled out a gun. He demanded that she give him all of her belongings but she refused, according to a police report. She said he put the gun away and pulled out a sharp object, wrestled her to the ground and cut her face and jacket. He stole $60 and ran away, police said.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.