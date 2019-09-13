Warren crime activity: Police say man chased teens who broke into his garage

Tuesday, September 10

5:59 a.m. – 1400 block of Fifth St. SW, police got a call about four kids ranging in age from 3 to 6 years old being left home alone. Officers said they knocked on the door several times and no one answered. While police were there, the mother returned home, according to a report. The mother told them she and the father woke up late and he was running late for work. She said she didn’t want to wake the kids, so she left them home while she drove the father to work, police said. Police contacted Children Services and the grandmother took custody of the kids.

12:35 p.m. – 1300 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, Community Skilled Healthcare reported someone stole a car part off of one of the business’ trucks.

Thursday, September 12

12:10 a.m. – 400 block of Bonnie Brae Ave. NE, Romon Jones, 19, a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, all charged with breaking and entering. The victim told police he caught the three young men breaking into his garage and his two vans. He and his son chased them after they ran, according to a police report. Police caught them in the area of Forest Street NE. Jones was taken to jail and the two teens were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Friday, September 13

3:33 a.m. – 600 block of Dana St. NE, Jamal Woods, 28, of New Jersey, arrested and charged with obstructing official business and failure to control. Police said Woods crashed the car he was driving through the fence of a parking lot. Officers said he refused several times to give them any information about himself, such as his name and birthdate.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.