Warren crime activity: Police say intoxicated man said he loved them, then screamed

Monday, September 16

11:31 a.m. – 500 block of Tod Ave. NW, Robert Parkhurst, 31, of Newton Falls, charged with disorderly conduct. Police got a call about a man who was reportedly drunk and high and who was walking around the neighborhood, damaging property. Officers said they found Parkhurst, who had knocked down a white picket fence and damaged a fire pit, on somebody’s back porch. Police said he didn’t know where he was and would randomly scream. Parkhurst then started running around the backyard, yelling, according to a police report. Officers said he would tell them he loved them and wanted to hug them one minute, then start yelling mid-conversation the next minute. Parkhurst was taken to the hospital for treatment and will be arrested after his stay.

Tuesday, September 17

4 a.m. – E. Market Street and Adelaide Avenue SE, theft of a car. The victim told police he was sitting at a stop sign when he started arguing with a man he had just picked up. The victim said he turned the car off, got out and called 911. He said the man then pushed him to the ground, took his keys and drove off in his car.

7:30 a.m. – 100 block of South St. SE, Edward Killingsworth, Jr., 26, arrested and charged with aggravated menacing and telecommunication harassment. Police said Killingsworth posted two threats against officers on a Facebook page. He showed up in the parking lot of the police station later that day and was arrested. Police put him in the back of a cruiser and said he kept reaching for his waistband. They said he hid rolled up paper containing suspected crack cocaine in his pants. Killingsworth could face more charges after drug lab test results come back.

Wednesday, September 18

4:46 p.m. – South Street SW and Main Avenue SW, Ronndle Lightning, 19, arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop. While officers were arresting Lightning, they said 42-year-old James Pellizzeri was begging for money in the area. They arrested Pellizzeri after they learned he also had warrants.

10:33 p.m. – 800 block of North Park Ave., reported burglary at a duplex.

Thursday, September 19

Michael Brown, Jr., 34, arrested on 11 charges, including rape, voyeurism, attempted sexual battery and gross sexual imposition. Investigators said Brown, a former transporter at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, committed sex crimes against patients.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.