Warren crime activity: Police say drunk man threatening woman punches store window

Saturday, June 22

12:33 a.m. – 100 block of N. Park Ave., Jordan Edelman, 26, charged with menacing and disorderly conduct. Police responded to reports about Edelman following a woman, screaming threats at her. Some witnesses followed Edelman and woman, worried he might hit her. The witnesses told police he got angry at them for following him and he punched a glass window at Howard’s Clothes, causing the alarm to go off. Police were able to find Edelman on Pine Avenue, but he denied being at Howard’s. Officers said he smelled like alcohol and was uncooperative, yelling and swearing at them. The woman confirmed to police what the witnesses told them, according to a report.

Sunday, June 23

8:55 p.m. – 2000 block of North Rd. SE, reported break-in at His and Hers Home Furnishings. Police said whoever did it stole cash and broke a computer in the process.

Monday, June 24

9:15 a.m. – 1700 block of North Rd. SE, reported break-in at Oakwood Professional Building. Police said someone broke into the office building and took a laptop and cash. They said things were thrown all over one of the offices.

3:24 p.m. – 600 block of Prospect Ave. NW, a pregnant woman told police that another woman beat her up. According to a police report, the victim told the woman she was not going to fight her because she was pregnant. She said the woman told her, her “face ain’t pregnant” before grabbing her by the hair and smashing her head into the wall. She also punched the victim in the face and stomach as the victim screamed several times that she was pregnant, according to the report.

6:58 p.m. – 3200 block of Randolph St. NW, Karime Thoma, 32, arrested on a warrant and charged with permitting drug abuse; Emily Mahan, 30, of Leavittsburg, arrested on a warrant and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments. Police responded to a report about a suspicious vehicle. When they got there, they found Thoma in the driver’s seat and Mahan, his passenger. Officers said Thoma was “fidgety” and Mahan was trying to hide a black clutch from them. Police said they found needles, syringes and an unknown substance inside the clutch, as well as a hard, white rock substance and another unknown substance in the car. There was also a bag of an unknown substance in Mahan’s pants, according to a police report. More charges could be filed after drug lab results come back.

11:30 p.m. – 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, attempted armed robbery at Pit Stop. Police said surveillance video shows a man with a gun dressed in all black tried to climb through the drive-thru window. The cashier said he pulled out his own gun and pointed it at the man. The cashier told police he fired one shot into the air and the man ran away.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.