Warren crime activity: Police say burglar Tased victim after breaking into house

The victim said he caught the man breaking in and tried to shut the door on him, but was overpowered

Tuesday, February 11

4:22 p.m. – 300 block of Washington St. NE, Markus Shaw, III, 34, arrested on a warrant and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. A 32-year-old man was also arrested on a warrant. Police said they found syringes, plastic bags and a drug scale with residue on it in the car during a traffic stop.

Wednesday, February 12

12 p.m. – 400 block of Atlantic St. NE, a man said a 16-year-old boy tried to steal his car. The man caught the boy in the act, but he ran away, according to a police report. Officers found the boy walking later that day and took him to the Juvenile Justice Center. Police said the tools he used to try to steal the car were stolen from the Bazetta Walmart.

4:25 p.m. – 700 block of Kenmore Ave. SE, Brandon Vanscoy, 23, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

5:20 p.m. – 400 block of Martin St. SW, Richard Nichols, 23, charged with criminal trespass and driving under suspension; Mar’tae Porterfield, 20, arrested and charged with menacing. Police said Nichols was on the property of Highland Homes and he wasn’t allowed to be there. Officers said he had pills in his pocket. Porterfield, who was with him, had more pills, police said. Officers said they found another marijuana and a digital scale in their car. Police were about to release them when Porterfield said officers were lucky he was leaving or he’d “put his foot up our a**,” according to a report. Officers took that as a threat, so they arrested him.

11:56 p.m. – 1200 block of Edgewood St. NE, a man reported someone broke into his home and Tased him. The victim said he heard a loud noise in his kitchen and found a man with a black ski mask and black clothing breaking in. The victim tried to shut the door on the man, but the man overpowered him and Tased him multiple times, according to a police report. The victim said he saw the man run out the back door and away from the house. Police were not able to find him.

Thursday, February 13

8:01 a.m. – 1600 block of Southern Blvd. NW, reported break-in at a house in which copper pipes were stolen.

9:14 p.m. – 1600 block of Southern Blvd. NW, Tay’Jhon Baugh, 21, arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia; Ryan Owens, 29, arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. Police said during a traffic stop, Owens stepped out of the car and didn’t listen to officers who were ordering him to get back inside. In the process, officers said Owens threw a plastic bag with white pills inside. Police also found a digital scale, about two dozen bags of marijuana and almost $3,000 cash in the car, according to a report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.