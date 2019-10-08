Warren crime activity: Police say boy left alone overnight with knife in bedroom

When officers got to the house, they said the 8-year-old was pretending to be asleep and there was a butcher knife within arm's reach of him

Friday, October 4

11:25 p.m. – North Park Avenue and Belmont Street NE, Brooke Churchfield, 25, of Eastlake, Ohio, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification and possessing drug abuse instruments. Police pulled Churchfield over and said she gave them a fake name and birthdate. Officers said they found a syringe in her fanny pack.

Saturday, October 5

3900 block of Youngstown Rd., owner of Putt-Putt Fun Center and Batting Cages reports vandalism. The owner said someone broke into the business and tore it up. They’re offering a $1,000 reward for the identities of the vandals.

Sunday, October 6

3:40 a.m. – 500 block of Douglas St. NW, police got a call about a small child outside alone, yelling for his mother. When police got to the house, they said a back door was open and they found an 8-year-old boy in bed, pretending to be asleep. They said there was no one else in the home and there was a butcher knife within arm’s reach of the boy. Officers started talking to the boy, who told them he didn’t know where his mom was. Police said the only food in the house were condiments and meat in the freezer. The boy’s grandmother came to pick him up, and police contacted Children’s Services.

Monday, October 7

4:16 a.m. – 1500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, a man said he was robbed by a man who got into his car at Fast Fuel gas station. He said the man got into his car and hid there when he was getting change. When he got back to the car, the man who got inside pointed a gun at him and told him to pull over, according to a police report. The victim gave the man cash, and the man jumped out of the car and ran away, according to the report.

5:03 a.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., Albert Stefek, 48, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with menacing and criminal trespass. Police said Stefek refused to leave Trumbull Regional Medical Center after being discharged. They said he was threatening nurses and the doctor. When officers arrested Stefek, they said he told them he would just come right back, “create a bloodbath in the ER” and kill the doctor.

8:01 a.m. – 1300 block of Fifth St. SW, Amanda Burns, 34, charged with disorderly conduct. Police said Burns was intoxicated and arguing with neighbors.

10:03 a.m. – 1500 block of Roman St. SE, Asher Lewis, 22, charged with receiving stolen property and felonious assault. Lewis’ girlfriend said he smacked her in the face, which caused her to fall. She said he also kicked her while she was on the ground. When she went to grab her phone to call 911, she said he threw it, held a gun to her head and hit her in the head with the gun. Police said they found a loaded gun in the sink. Lewis told police it wasn’t his. Officers later learned it had been stolen out of Portage County.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.