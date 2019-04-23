Warren crime activity: Police say apartment was filled with drugs while teens were there

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

Friday, April 19

11:30 p.m. - 1500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, a woman said she was raped by a man who pushed his way into her home, saying she owed him money.

Sunday, April 21

2:19 a.m. - 200 block of Washington St. NE, police said a woman's apartment smelled like marijuana and there were two teenagers with her at the time. Officers said she admitted to smoking pot but before the teenagers came over. Police found a plastic container with marijuana inside, a bag of crack cocaine, seven packets of heroin, pills and a digital drug scale, according to a report. The woman could face charges after police get the drug lab test results.

Monday, April 22

5:30 a.m. - 1200 block of E. Market St., robbery at BP. Police said a man took cash from the gas station's register and ran away. Officers couldn't find him.

