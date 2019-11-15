Warren crime activity: Police say angry customer punched gas station window

Tuesday, November 12

11 a.m. – Comstock Avenue NW, a meter reader said a man tried to rob him. When he told the man he didn’t have any money, he said the man took off in the meter reader’s car while the meter reader was inside. The meter reader was able to jump out of the moving car and escape.

11 a.m. – 800 block of Parkman Rd. NW, the owner of Gas Express said an angry customer punched an outside Plexiglass window at the store, cracking it.

Thursday, November 14

Tod Avenue and Fifth Street, law enforcement searched several homes in the area. Warren police, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and TAG are helping the FBI with the investigation. Law enforcement would not release any more details.

3 p.m. – 2000 block of Jackson St. SW, Corey Kopta, 44, of Sharon, charged with assault and sexual imposition. Kopta grabbed two women inappropriately and made sexual comments toward one of them, according to a police report. Two men reported Kopta getting physical with them. One said Kopta, who had been driving the victim to appointments, tried to drag him out of his van. The other victim said Kopta choked him.

4:56 p.m. – Summit Street at Tod Avenue NW, Kaprise Sledge, 19, arrested on a warrant and charged with failure to comply. Police spotted two ATVs and a dirt bike on the road and tried to pull them over, according to a report. Officers said the vehicles sped off and wouldn’t pull over. Police said they were able to catch one of the ATV drivers, Sledge.

10:09 p.m. – Northwest Boulevard NW and Southern Boulevard, William Duncan, 35, arrested and charged with failure to comply. Police tried to pull Duncan over but said he continued driving before finally stopping at Northwest Boulevard and Clearwater Street NW.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.