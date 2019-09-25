Warren crime activity: Police say 2 arrested for resisting officers after crash

Police said the driver was argumentative and his passenger tried to tuck her arms and pull away to avoid being handcuffed

Saturday, September 21

3:06 p.m. – 400 block of Olive Ave. NE, a 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana. Police responded to a report of two teen boys threatening someone with a gun. When officers pulled up to them, police said one of the boys ran off and they weren’t able to find him. The other boy only started running when officers asked him to come over and talk to them, according to the police report. Police eventually caught up to him and said they found weed and money in his sock.

Sunday, September 22

11:34 a.m. – 500 block of South St. SE, Dollar General reported someone used a fake $100 bill at the store.

3 p.m. – 300 block of Woodbine Ave. SE, police said a man was shot after a fight in the front yard. He was taken to the hospital.

Monday, September 23

12:40 p.m. – Tod Avenue SW and Union Street SW, Juvar Delshaun King, Jr., 20, arrested and charged with resisting arrest and vandalism; Michele Watson, 41, arrested and charged with resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency. Police said they responded to a car accident at the intersection and found King behind the wheel of one of the cars. According to a police report, officers determined the crash was King’s fault. Officers said King tensed up and was argumentative with them as they tried to arrest him. They said his mother, Watson, was with him and refused to get out of the car. When officers tried to arrest her, they said she tucked her arms in and turned away. She also kicked a door on the cruiser, trying to get out, police said.

9:20 p.m. – 2000 block of Northwest Blvd. NW, a woman said she heard six gunshots and later noticed there were two bullet holes in the siding of her house.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.