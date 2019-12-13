Warren crime activity: Police report finding heroin, MDMA during traffic stop

Wednesday, December 11

12:51 p.m. – 800 block of Elm Rd. NE, reported theft of catalytic converters from 18 cars at the Mazcool 1 Auto Outlet used car lot.

6:51 p.m. – 1400 block of W. Market St., a woman said she was getting out of her car when she felt a man put his arm around her and hold some type of metal weapon against her neck. She told him not to rob her, according to a police report. He and another man ran off with her purse, the woman told police.

9 p.m. – 1800 block of Robert Ln. NE, Jessica Witt, 39, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. A man said his caretaker, Witt, had been in the bathroom for almost an hour. Officers opened the door and found her with syringes, a burnt spoon and suspected heroin, according to a police report. More charges could be filed once drug lab test results come back.

10:24 p.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, Dechey Staggers, 23, and Felecia Staggers, 42, both arrested and charged with domestic violence after a fight, police said.

11:43 p.m. – Maryland Street NE and North Park Avenue, Anthony Smith, 45, of Columbus, charged with domestic violence, disorderly conduct and driving under suspension. Police pulled Smith over but had to keep telling him and his two passengers to stop reaching for their feet and pockets. Officers searched the car and said they found suspected heroin and MDMA. Police said Smith was yelling in the street and almost punched one of his passengers. Additional charges could be filed once drug lab test results come back.

Thursday, December 12

5:50 p.m. – 2800 block of Niles Rd. SE, a man who was complaining about how long the line was at Dollar General assaulted another customer in line, according to a police report. The other customer said she told the man to calm down and he grabbed her face, pushed her and hit her in the face.

9 p.m. – W. Market Street and Highland Avenue SW, Porsha Edmond, 26, charged with misuse of 911 system and making a terroristic threat. Police said they pulled Edmond over and learned she was driving without a license. They said she screamed and yelled obscenities at them while her car was being towed and threatened to blow up the police station. She also called 911 to yell obscenities at the dispatcher, police said.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.