Warren crime activity: Police find woman, child hiding in woods from man, report says

The woman said the man choked her and threatened to kill her and her child, according to police

Saturday, January 11

11:58 a.m. – 2900 block of Parkman Rd. NW, reported break-in at Margarita King Grill and Cantina. The owner said someone threw a rock through a window sometime overnight. He said whoever did it took the cash register, but there was nothing inside.

Monday, January 13

10:33 a.m. – 1200 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, report of broken windows at Baseline Printing. Officers said they found five BB gun or pellet gun holes in three of the front picture windows and one in the glass door.

4:13 p.m. – 400 block of Dana St., police said two 16-year-old boys broke into a building. Officers found them walking near the intersection of Griswold Street NE and Paige Avenue NE, according to a police report. The boys told the officers they weren’t trying to steal anything, they just went into the building to “hang out,” police said.

Tuesday, January 14

6:46 p.m. – Parkman Road NW and Maxwell Avenue NW, shooting at Fast Fuel. Police said an employee told them that two men were arguing, and one of them pulled out a gun and tried to shoot the other. The men ran off and police weren’t able to find them, according to a report. Officers said they found nine shell casings.

Wednesday, January 15

12:05 a.m. – 1800 block of Elm Rd. NE, police responded to a reported assault at the Elm Road Tavern. A woman said another woman hit her in the head with a pool cue. The bartender said the victim was minding her own business before the other woman started arguing with her.

5 a.m. – Ohio Avenue NW and W. Market Street, a man said his fiancée hit him in the head with a piece of cinderblock. He said the front windshield and driver’s side window of his car were also broken.

3:33 p.m. – 1100 block of Woodland St. NE, Norma Williams, 69, charged with endangering children. Police said a 3-year-old girl was found in a yard near the road. Williams, who was watching her, said she let the girl go outside but was keeping an eye on her from the living room, according to a police report.

5:55 p.m. – 100 block of Nevada Ave. SW, Mark Meadows, 28, arrested and charged with criminal damaging, petty theft, domestic violence, abduction and disrupting public services. Police responded to a report of a man yelling, a woman screaming for help and a child crying. The woman told police that 0Meadows choked her and her child was with her at the time, according to a report. She said she was able to get away with her child and call police. When Meadows found them, he threatened to kill her and her child, according to the report. In the process, police said Meadows took the woman’s phone and broke it. They said the windshield of her car was also broken. The woman said he kept them in a house and told them they couldn’t leave, but they were able to escape again and hide in the woods until police came.

Thursday, January 16

1:11 a.m. – 2000 block of North Park Ave., David Hollie, 40, arrested and charged with assault and aggravated burglary. A man told police that Hollie broke into his house and punched someone who lives there in the face.

12:05 p.m. – 1800 block of Front St. SW, Ryan Svacha, 44, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.