Warren crime activity: Police arrest man they say tried to entice boy with note, $75

Tuesday, July 30

12:21 p.m. – 800 block of Third St. SW, Alexis Busch, 24, arrested and charged with domestic violence and aggravated burglary. Police said Busch broke into an apartment and attacked a man and woman with a knife. The woman said she was sleeping at the Hampshire House Apartments when she woke up to something hitting her face. She told officers she thought Busch stabbed her in the face. The man said he woke up to Busch hitting him. The woman said she jumped up and she and the man backed Busch out of the bedroom. She said Busch then grabbed a knife from the kitchen and started swinging it at them. The man and woman said they were able to force her out of the apartment. Busch told officers she was invited there. She denied ever using a knife but said she did hit the woman in the face with a photo album, according to a police report. Busch said the man also hit her.

4:04 p.m. – Woodbine Avenue SE and Youngstown Road, Patrick White, 31, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and criminal trespass. Police pulled over the car White was driving but said he refused to tell officers his identity, handing over a laminated paper that was “some sort of sovereign citizen propaganda,” according to a police report. They said White drove away during the traffic stop so they chased after him, reaching speeds of up to 70 miles per hour. White eventually jumped from the car and started running while his car continued on, crashing into a parked car, police said. Officers ran after him and were eventually able to hit him with a Taser and arrest him, according to a report.

Wednesday, July 31

3 p.m. – 1300 block of Hollywood St. NE, a man said he was hit by a car. The man said his neighbor told him that she and her husband were separating and selling the house. She asked the man if he could help her clean up the property and he agreed, according to a police report. The man said the woman’s husband showed up and saw him there. The husband got upset and rammed his car into a garbage can the man was standing behind, according to the report. The garbage can hit the man and knocked him to the ground, he told police. Hospital staff said the man had bruised ribs.

11:18 p.m. – Parkman Road SW and Oak Street SW, Delshaun Allen, 35, arrested on several warrants and charged with failure to comply. Police said they tried to pull Allen over, but he sped away. Eventually, he stopped the car, got out and started running, according to a police report. Officers ran after him and were able to catch up to him in the backyard of a home on Highland Avenue, police said. Officers said Allen had suspected methamphetamine, crack, heroin and a prescription drug in his sock. He could face more charges once police get the drug lab test results.

Thursday, August 1

10:46 p.m. – 1000 block of Woodbine Ave. SE, police said they responded to gunshots in the area. They said it started after a fight at Pit Stop. Officers said they found four shell casings.

Friday, August 2

2:25 a.m. – 400 block of Lane Dr. SW, police said they responded to a report of gunshots in the area and found two people who had been shot.

8:30 p.m. – 100 block of Main Ave. SW, Carroll Bruton, 68, arrested and charged with deception to obtain matter harmful to juveniles. Police responded to Burger King, where a woman pointed a man out to them. She said she was at Perkins Park with her family, which includes a 12-year-old boy. She said the man passed the boy a note that read, in part, “I will provide for you, and teach other [men] to provide for seven women everyday to satisfaction.” The note also said the boy would be paid $75 if he called the man, according to police. The family told officers it sounded like this man was trying to get the boy to have sex with him. Police said they identified the man as Bruton and arrested him. They said on the way to jail, Bruton kept yelling things, including something about having sex with kids.

Saturday, August 3

10:20 a.m. – 3200 block of Randolph St. NW, Timothy Midgley, 33, charged with aggravated burglary. A man told police that Midgley broke into his home. The man and his girlfriend said they saw Midgley holding their TV. When Midgley saw they were looking at him, he dropped the TV and hit the man in the head with a baseball bat, according to a police report.

10 p.m. – 2400 block of Jackson St. SW, a man said his girlfriend’s daughter tried to stab him and ran him over with her car. He said his girlfriend’s grandson then beat him with a baseball bat, according to a police report. When they got to the scene, police said they saw lots of blood and tire tracks in the front yard. The girlfriend told officers that all she heard was a loud noise and then she saw the man covered in blood, police said.

11 p.m. – Homewood Avenue and Route 422, police began investigating a shooting and car crash into a house. They have not released any more information.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.