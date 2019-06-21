Warren crime activity: Oxycodone reported stolen from health care facility

Tuesday, June 18

9:30 p.m. – 200 block of Todd Ave., a woman said she was raped by a man she didn’t know for about two hours in several locations throughout the city. According to a police report, it started outside of a Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority building. Officers said she was distraught and in tremendous pain. She was taken to the hospital.

Wednesday, June 19

1 a.m. – 1300 block of Edgehill Ave. SE, a man said his girlfriend’s ex-husband hit him over the head with a golf club. Before that, the ex-husband said he was going to do it because he wanted to “save his marriage,” a police report said. He told his ex-wife, “I’ve got a gun in my fanny pack, and I’m going to shoot your boyfriend,” according to the report.

11:27 a.m. – 2400 block of North Rd. NE, reported theft of Oxycodone from Signature Healthcare of Warren.

2:38 p.m. – 200 block of Main Ave., Timisha Lowery, 43, arrested on a warrant and charged with disorderly conduct. Sheriff’s deputies said Lowery and another woman were arguing in domestic relations court. They said Lowery was in court for a divorce proceeding and her ex-husband brought his new girlfriend. Lowery spit on the woman as she walked past, according to a report.

8:30 p.m. – Lexington Avenue NW, police said an 8-year-old boy was hit by a car while riding his bike and the driver didn’t stop. The boy wasn’t seriously hurt, according to police.

Thursday, June 20

1:30 a.m. – 1100 block of W. Market St., break-in at Red and White Store. Police said the man who did it stole cigarettes.

2:20 p.m. – 1500 block of Transylvania St. SE, a man said another man he knows came to his apartment to sell him weed. The victim said the man started acting funny and then pulled a loaded gun on him. The man then left, but not before stealing marijuana from the apartment, according to a police report.

Friday, June 21

12:46 a.m. – 700 block of Tod Ave., police said a man was shot as he was driving in the area of Ferndale Avenue. The car then plowed into a house. The driver did not survive. A passenger was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department and Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.