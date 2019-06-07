Warren crime activity: Officers saw man throw car seat at pregnant woman, report says

Monday, June 3

3:38 p.m. – 800 block of Elm Rd. NE, Bonita Coleman, 33, charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police said Coleman drove her daughter to where another girl was. They said her daughter beat up the girl, then Coleman sped her daughter away from the scene. Officers said Coleman admitted to them that she drove her daughter there to fight.

Tuesday, June 4

2:38 a.m. – 2000 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, Roger Humphrey, 40, of Leavittsburg, arrested on warrants and charged with possession of criminal tools, petty theft and criminal damaging. Police said they caught Humphrey trying to steal a part from a car at East Side Auto. When he saw them, officers said he started running, so they chased him until he eventually gave up. As he was being arrested, police said he threatened to sexually assault an officer’s family members.

2:30 p.m. – 400 block of Maryland St. NW, a shooting killed 24-year-old Shyhiem Whitman-Williams and hurt 25-year-old Jackqwuan Williams. Police arrested 16-year-old Dareontai Carmichael in connection with the shooting. He is charged with murder and felonious assault.

Wednesday, June 5

11:28 a.m. – 900 block of Dana St. NE, Pamela Lugones, 21, arrested and charged with endangering children. A woman called police saying she found a toddler walking around alone. Police said the child’s clothes were dirty and his diaper was full. They concluded he fell out of a second-story window, about 15 feet, because they said the window was open and there was a blanket and pillows on the ground below. Police said he only had a few scratches. While police were there, they said Lugones stuck her head out of the open window and screamed for her child. When she saw the toddler with police, she came down and said she had just gotten off work, according to a report. Police said she did not have anyone watching her kids.

3:40 p.m. – 400 block of Franklin St. SE, Christopher Hollis, 31, of Hubbard, arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest. Hollis told police a woman he knows took his car without permission. When she came back with the car, police said the two started arguing while officers were there. They said Hollis threw a car seat at the woman, who is pregnant. Officers said they had to hold him down to keep him from attacking the woman. They tased Hollis to get him to cooperate, police said.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.