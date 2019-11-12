Warren crime activity: Mom charged with having 5 kids in car, some without seat belts

Tuesday, November 5

9:54 p.m. – 1500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, police got a call about a gunshot in the parking lot of Fast Fuel. Two men who were there said they got into an argument with an employee, who then pulled out a gun and shot into the air. A man there was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, November 7

12:20 p.m. – 1210 Roberts Ave. NW, Allante Jones, 23, arrested and charged with discharging firearms and tampering with evidence. Police said several people heard gunshots near the Stonegate Place Apartments as a school bus was dropping kids off. No one was hurt, but police said there were three men shooting in the area.

10:08 p.m. – 3200 block of Williamsburg St. NW, Larry Smith, 39, charged with having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon and receiving stolen property. Police pulled Smith over for driving through a stop sign, according to a report. Officers said they smelled marijuana and saw a bag of it on the center console. Police said a gun was tucked under the driver’s seat, and Smith did not have a permit to carry it. They later learned it had been stolen in Warren, the report states. Police said they also found a marijuana blunt in the car.

Saturday, November 9

10:15 a.m. – Linda Drive NW and Parkman Road NW, Jasmine Golidy, 26, arrested and charged with endangering children. A police officer said he pulled over a car and noticed five kids inside, including two sitting together in the front passenger seat without seat belts. Another child in the backseat was not wearing a seat belt either, police said.

Sunday, November 10

11:42 a.m. – 500 block of South St. SE, Michael Cooper, 32, arrested on a warrant and charged with criminal damaging, obstructing official business, falsification and breaking and entering. A man said another man came up to him at McDonald’s and offered to pay him if he would load up a few dirt bikes in his car and take them to the west side. Officers had gotten other calls before that about a man on a moped bothering customers in the parking lot. When police got there, they said they found two men running from McDonald’s but were eventually able to catch up to them. One of them, Cooper, gave officers a fake name, police said. Officers said the dirt bikes they were trying to haul had been stolen from Mays Towing. The other man was released.

Monday, November 11

8:30 a.m. – 2300 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, a woman said a man she didn’t know robbed her at gunpoint. She said she was in her garage getting into her car when he came up to her and pulled out the gun. He took her purse but there was no money inside, according to a police report. She said she drove to the bank while he sat in the backseat with the gun pointed at her. When they got to the ATM, the man said he only needed $20, police said.

Tuesday, November 12

12 a.m. – Dunstan Drive NW and Tod Avenue NW, a police chase that started in Champion ended in a crash in Warren. Two people in the car that fled from police were hurt.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.