Warren crime activity: Man with gun robbed victims of $5, police say

Saturday, December 28

2:33 p.m. – 1300 block of Riverview St. NW, police said a man in a camo hoodie and dark pants robbed two people at gunpoint. The victims said they were in a detached garage when the man came up to them and pulled out a small handgun. He demanded money, so the victims gave him about $5 in change before he ran away, according to a police report.

Sunday, December 29

3 a.m. – 800 block of Garden St. NW, John Waina, 26, of Mentor, Ohio, charged with criminal damaging. A woman told officers her ex-boyfriend, Waina, broke her window. She said he came back later with a knife and slashed some tires of cars in her driveway. According to a police report, she said Waina tried to slash one of her friends with the knife but he wasn’t able to. Waina told police he got upset because he saw the woman having sex with the friend, according to the report. Waina said the friend started chasing him so he pulled out the knife to get him to back off, police reported.

Monday, December 30

3:35 a.m. – 700 block of East Ave. SE, Mark Neroni, 52, arrested on a warrant and charged with breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools. Police said Neroni broke into an abandoned house, but told officers he knew the owner and was just removing a furnace.

9:30 a.m. – 100 block of South St. SE, Laura Conner, 61, of Akron, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. Police said Conner was recently kicked out of the Christy House and kept coming in and out of the court house. Officers said she was screaming and making vulgar comments while court was in session. Conner was told that if she came back inside, she would be arrested. When Conner came back in, she was taken into custody, the report said.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.