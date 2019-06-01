Warren crime activity: Man who said game system was stolen broke in to steal another, police say

Saturday, May 25

12:03 a.m. – 2000 block of Northwest Blvd. NW, Adrianne Battee, 32, charged with using weapons while intoxicated, inducing panic and discharging firearms. Police said while a large party was going on, Battee, who was intoxicated, fired a gun several times. Officers said they found the gun she used in the trunk of her car, along with four shell casings near the front steps of the house.

4:30 a.m. – 900 block of Front St., police said one man was hurt and flown to the hospital after a shooting. They said several shots were fired.

Tuesday, May 28

2:15 a.m. – 2200 block of North Park Ave., police said someone fired a gun in the parking lot of Premier Bar. Witnesses said there were about seven shots but no one was hurt.

3:57 a.m. – 2700 block of Burton St. SE, Donald Toth, 20, of Streetsboro, arrested and charged with burglary. Police said Toth walked into someone else’s house and told the man inside, “My game system was stolen so I’m here to take yours.” The man told Toth he wasn’t taking the system so Toth ran away, according to a police report. Officers said they found Toth later at a laundromat.

6:17 a.m. – 100 block of Linden Ave. SE, Darryl Adamson, Sr., 45, arrested and charged with domestic violence, resisting arrest and felonious assault. Police said Adamson beat his wife during an argument. They found him later walking near High and Logan streets. Officers said when they called his name and told him to stop, he started running. They ran after Adamson and tackled him to the ground, according to a police report. Officers said he continued to struggle with them but when they threatened to Tase him, he stopped.

4:25 p.m. – 1300 block of N. Park Ave., police said two men on bicycles shot at Ohio Inn, hurting one person. Officers found several shell casings in the street.

Wednesday, May 29

5:01 p.m. – 300 block of Chestnut Ave. NE, police said a 2-year-old became unconscious. The girl was taken to the hospital, where staff said she had medication in her system. She was taken by helicopter to Akron Children’s Hospital. No one was charged.

8:55 p.m. – 900 block of Union St. SW, Te’juan Harris, 20, of Cleveland, charged with felonious assault. Police said Harris fired three or four gunshots in the area. They found him driving along Parkman Road and pulled him over. Officers said they found a loaded gun in a backpack in the car. Police said Harris admitted to firing the shots. They also found a baggie of marijuana and a digital scale, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.