Warren crime activity: Man used fake $100 bill to buy tobacco, lottery tickets

Monday, August 26

Genesee Avenue, members of the TAG Drug Task Force raided a house for guns and drugs. Inside, they said they found guns, suspected heroin, Suboxone, powder, pills and $9,500 cash.

6:15 p.m. – 2600 block of W. Market St., police said a man stole a jar of donations for veterans from Chat & Chew. Police ended up finding the jar but said it only had 11 cents left inside.

Tuesday, August 27

Summit Street, members of the TAG Drug Task Force raided an apartment for guns and drugs. Law enforcement said the house is known to sell heroin and crystal meth. Inside, they said they found suspected heroin and fentanyl, powder, pills, about $1,300 cash, ammunition and guns.

8:15 a.m. – Willard Avenue NE and E. Market Street, Conner McKenney, 20, arrested and charged with robbery and carrying concealed weapons. Police said McKenney tried to steal a pack of cigarettes from Garfield Convenient, but the Assistant Law Director Nicholas Graham confronted him, showing his badge, and ordered McKenney to the ground. Officers said McKenney had a knife on him at the time.

4:32 p.m. – 400 block of Martin St. SW, Shawn Riley, 25, arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, kidnapping and felonious assault. Police said Riley held a woman and her three children hostage for hours, barricaded inside of an apartment. They said he cut the woman’s face, choked her and beat her. When police got there, they said he held a knife to her throat. Members of law enforcement were able to rescue the woman and children, ending the situation peacefully.

Wednesday, August 28

12:24 p.m. – 700 block of Second St. SW, a man reported to police that someone shot at his house sometime overnight, when no one was home. Police said glass on a screen door had been shattered, and some of the shots went through the wall, into the house.

3 p.m. – Pine Avenue SE and Burton Street SE, Chayon Breckenridge, 31, arrested and charged with tampering with evidence; La’Quisha Dukes, 27, arrested and charged with endangering children. Police pulled over the car Breckenridge and Dukes were riding in. Officers said there was also a baby and another child in the backseat. Breckenridge and Dukes hid three bags of suspected drugs inside the baby’s diaper, according to a police report. More charges could be filed after drug lab test results come back.

4:35 p.m. – Youngstown Road SE and Laird Avenue SE, Maurice Cox, 31, charged with felonious assault, assault, failure to comply and obstructing official business. Warren officers helped Howland officers with a chase that started in Howland. Police said Cox was driving up to 90 to 100 mph and the chase lasted about 15 minutes. They said Cox eventually crashed in a field, then started running. Officers were able to catch up to him and hit him with a Taser.

Thursday, August 29

8:05 a.m. – 1600 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, police said a man used a fake $100 bill to buy tobacco products and lottery tickets, which cost less than $20, at a business.

