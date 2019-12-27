Warren crime activity: Man stole 48 lighters from Circle K, police say

Officers said they were still in the display case

Sunday, December 22

7:55 p.m. – 500 block of Commerce Ave. NW, reported burglary at Grace Place Ministry. Police said whoever did it took six air conditioning units from the church.

Tuesday, December 24

8:04 a.m. – 100 block of South St. SE, reported damage to a holding cell door at Warren Municipal Court. According to a police report, a man came to court to talk with the clerk, who saw he had several warrants for his arrest. He was taken to a holding cell, where he got upset and kicked and ran into the door, police said. The suspect was not identified in the police report, but officers said they were going to file criminal damaging charges.

Wednesday, December 25

5:04 p.m. – 200 block of Kenilworth Ave. SE, Michael Lewis, 37, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

7:35 p.m. – 4000 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Claude Bussey, 50, of Youngstown, arrested on multiple warrants out of Mahoning County and charged with petty theft and falsification. Circle K employees told police that Bussey was stealing cell phone accessories and lighters. Officers found him in a van with 48 lighters still in the display case and a set of headphones, according to a report. Police said Bussey gave them a fake name at first.

Thursday, December 26

5:32 a.m. – Victoria Street and Halladay Avenue, Brian Williamson, 36, arrested on a warrant and charged with carrying concealed weapons, falsification, possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police responded to a report of someone yelling in the area behind the Ohio Edison building. They found Williamson, who told them some guy was yelling racial slurs at him, according to a police report. Officers said Williamson lied to them about his identity. They found a pellet pistol, brass knuckles, a glass crack pipe and a syringe on Williamson, police said.

11:37 a.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, reported theft of a catalytic converter from a Family Community Services van.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.