Warren crime activity: Man says he was shot in knee while walking, listening to music

He said he didn't hear a gunshot but he did feel pain

Friday, Nov. 22

11:18 a.m. – 1300 block of E. Market St., police responded to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for a man who had been shot. The victim said he was walking on E. Market near Logan Avenue, listening to music through his headphones when he was shot. He said he didn’t hear a gunshot, but he did feel pain. Police said it looked like a bullet grazed his knee.

Monday, Nov. 25

9:40 a.m. – 500 block of Pine Ave. SE, police noticed someone had broken into Original Quality Cleaners. They said the person stole copper pipes.

10:02 p.m. – 2800 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Gregory Lowery, 58, and Lamara Holloway, 52, both arrested and charged with domestic violence.

11:19 p.m. – 800 block of Summit St. NW, armed burglary. Police said the person who did it had a gun.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.