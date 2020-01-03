Warren crime activity: Man said he broke into house for bug spray, police say

Officers said he had been evicted from the property two months earlier

Tuesday, December 31

1:18 p.m. – 300 block of Elm Rd. NE, Kevis Peterman, 51, arrested and charged with breaking and entering. Police said Peterman climbed into a house through a window. He told them he was getting bug spray and a “bug zapper,” according to a police report. Officers later learned Peterman had been evicted about two months before and was not allowed on the property, according to the report.

Wednesday, January 1

2:09 p.m. – 300 block of Douglas St. NW, police said they found 86-year-old Annie Miller shot dead in her home.

9:20 p.m. – 300 block of Rio Ct., police said they were called out to an assault at an apartment complex, and when they got there, about 30 people scattered and ran. A woman told police at least 15 people showed up to fight her and her family, so they all started fighting in the parking lot, according to a report.

Friday, January 3

2:37 a.m. – Parkman and Tod avenues NW, Kimberly Boxler, 52, of Newton Falls, charged with disorderly conduct. Police pulled Boxler over and saw an open can of beer in the cupholder, according to a report. Officers said they also found a glass crack pipe, pills and suspected crack cocaine in the car. Additional charges could be filed after drug lab test results come back.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.