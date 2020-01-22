Warren crime activity: Man said burglar left behind drink, pair of socks

Friday, January 17

4:25 p.m. – 1300 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, Vir’dez Evans, 30, arrested on a warrant and charged with robbery and intimidation of a witness. Police responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers found two men and a woman, who they said was bleeding and crying. She told officers that Evans asked if she would rent him her car for the weekend, and when she said no, he got angry. She said he punched her in the face and yelled at her while trying to take her car, according to a police report.

4:33 p.m. – 500 block of Arnold Dr. SW, a woman said she got into an argument with a man, who she said grabbed a golf club and started destroying things in the house with it. She said he slapped her, tried to hit her with the golf club and kicked her in the stomach, according to a police report.

5:08 p.m. – 700 block of Glenwood St. NE, police responded to a report of a group of boys breaking into a house. When they got to the house, officers said they saw a broken window and the boys running away. Police chased after them, ordering them to stop. They were able to catch up to a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, who were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center. The teens are facing charges of burglary and criminal damaging.

Saturday, January 18

6:29 p.m. – Lovers Lane NW and Caleb Road NW, Kenneth Reed, 27, of Cleveland, arrested on a warrant and charged with obstructing official business and open container. Police pulled Reed over, and when he stopped, he ran out and dove into a river, according to a report. Officers ordered him to come out of the water so he started swimming toward the shore, dropping objects from his clothing as he did, police said. Officers said Reed had an open bottle of alcohol in the car. Police said they could not find the things he was trying to get rid of.

7:35 p.m. – 2200 block of Northwest Blvd. NW, a man said someone broke into his house and stole a TV, guns, ammunition and cash. He said whoever did it left a drink and pair of socks in his bathroom.

Monday, January 20

3:01 p.m. – High Street NE and Logan Avenue NE, officers said a driver crashed into the side of a police cruiser during a chase. Police called the chase off when it reached into Niles.

9:05 p.m. – 600 block of Belmont St. NE, a man said he was shot in the leg.

11:06 p.m. – 1500 block of North Park Ave., police said they found a man unconscious and laying on the floor. They said the house had an overpowering smell of urine, feces and cigarette smoke. Police found an open bag of suspected drugs within reach of a 6-year-old who lived there, who was screaming on the steps, according to a report. Officers said the floor was covered in trash, moldy food and dead bugs. Another person who lived in the house told police that the unconscious man sometimes used the kitchen sink as a toilet when he needed to urinate, according to the report. Children Services is investigating.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.