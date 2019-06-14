Warren crime activity: Man reports sex partner stole his truck, chainsaws

Monday, June 10

600 block of N. River Rd. NW, Innovation Dance Centre said a trailer containing props and equipment for a national competition was stolen sometime between 3 and 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 12

1 a.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, a man told police that a sex partner stole his truck. He said he went to an apartment to have sex with her and then fell asleep, according to a police report. When he woke up, he noticed his keys and truck were missing, police said. He told officers that he later found the truck in a back parking lot off of Ford Street, but two chainsaws were missing from the truck. According to the report, the woman eventually brought his keys back, but when he asked about the chainsaws, a man she was with punched him in the face and another man threatened to shoot him.

Friday, June 14

1 a.m. – 1500 block of Brighton Ave. NE, a man said he was robbed at gunpoint in his home. He told police that he was playing video games when a man he knows, who seemed intoxicated, opened his door and put a gun to his chest. The man took cash and a Jordan sports bag, then left, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.