Warren crime activity: Man reports old friend broke in while he was home

Wednesday, December 18

11:30 p.m. – 400 block of Bank St. NE, a man said someone broke into his apartment while he was getting ready to go to bed. He said he heard something that sounded like someone running up the stairs. The man confronted the person who broke in and told him to leave, then the person ran away. The man told police he knows the person because they used to be friends years ago.

11:34 a.m. – 900 block of Hunter St. NW, a man reported his girlfriend hit him in the head with a metal baseball bat three times after he told her to stop drinking. He said she also took his wallet and broke things in his house.

Thursday, December 19

2:58 p.m. – 1100 block of Parkman Rd. NW, police responded to a report of possible child endangering. Officers said the house smelled and garbage was scattered throughout. They said there were gnats and flies everywhere. Police found a dirty blender with its contents spilled on the floor and human feces in one of the children’s bedrooms, according to a report. Children Services was given a report of the incident.

9:21 p.m. – 2600 block of South St. SE, reported apartment burglary.

