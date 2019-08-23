Warren crime activity: Man reports catching woman trying to steal street sign

He said he saw her trying to fit it in her van, which was already full of stuff

Tuesday, August 20

11 p.m. – Forest Street NW and Vernon Avenue NW, a man said he was attacked by two other men as he was walking home.

Wednesday, August 21

1:45 a.m. – 600 block of North Park Ave., a man said he was robbed while parked in front of a funeral home. He told police that a woman he didn’t know jumped into his car and refused to get out. Then, a man showed up and started threatening him, according to a police report. He demanded that the victim give him his wallet and punched the victim in the head three times, according to the report.

6:15 a.m. – 100 block of Atlantic St. NE, police said a man was shot. They’re investigating.

Thursday, August 22

12:31 a.m. – 100 block of North Park Ave., police found a man who had been shot while they were responding to a report of a car accident. He was taken to the hospital.

11:20 a.m. – Union Street SW and Highland Avenue SW, police received a report about a woman who tried to steal the street sign at the intersection. A man saw her breaking up the sign to fit it in her van, which was already full of stuff, according to a police report. He yelled at her that he was going to call police. He reported getting her license plate number before she left.

1:05 p.m. – 600 block of Porter St. NE, reported vandalism at a rental property. The owner said he found someone had been inside one of his rental homes. Part of the floor was burned, and it smelled like smoke, according to a police report. There were also empty beer cans and a can of campfire fuel.

1:45 p.m. – 800 block of Elm Rd. NE, a 15-year-old boy was charged after bringing an Airsoft gun to Warren G. Harding High School.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.