Warren crime activity: Man pulled knife at homeless shelter, police say

Friday, February 14

10:06 a.m. – 100 block of South St. SE, William Stanley, 20, arrested and charged with rape and resisting arrest. Police said Stanley raped a man with mental disabilities over a period of time. Officers said before the arrest, Stanley tried to run away and struggled with officers.

1:07 p.m. – 3300 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Sarah Land, 64, of Windham, Ohio, charged with aggravated menacing. Deputies said Land was driving when her car slid off the road and crashed on State Route 303, but she got out of the car and continued walking. After some difficulty, deputies were able to find her sitting in a car in the parking lot of J&D Firearms, the sheriff’s report says. Deputies said she was acting aggressively and threatened to shoot people in Washington, D.C., as well as the deputies.

Sunday, February 16

1:19 p.m. – 900 block of Main Ave. SW, Raymond Betts, 36, of Austintown, charged with aggravated menacing. A 911 caller said a man came up to him at a homeless shelter and said, “I’m sick of this s**t” before pulling a knife on him. The victim told police he didn’t know what the man was talking about. Officers found Betts, who they said matched the description of the man, at a gas station. Police said they found suspected drugs in Betts’ bag. More charges could be filed when drug lab test results come back.

9:42 p.m. – 2900 block of Tod Ave. NW, report of shots fired. Witnesses said they came from the road but didn’t hit their houses. Another witness said a red or maroon car drove past slowly twice after the shooting. Police said they found four shell casings in the road and in a driveway.

Monday, February 17

3:13 p.m. – 500 block of North Park Ave., reported aggravated robbery.

10:32 p.m. – 1900 block of S. Feederle Dr. SE, a woman said another woman showed up at her apartment after threatening to fight her on social media.

Tuesday, February 18

4:05 a.m. – 1300 block of Palmyra Rd. SW, Jimmie White, 54, charged with three counts of felonious assault; Coby Strawn, 36, charged with felonious assault. Deputies responded to a report of several gunshots and found four people fighting, the sheriff’s office said. Strawn told them White shot at the truck he was sitting in, according to a sheriff’s office report. Deputies said they found six shell casings on White’s property.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.