Warren crime activity: Man hiding under bed says ‘go ahead’ and tase him, police say

Officers said they could see two feet under the bed, but the man would not listen to them when they told him to come out

Saturday, January 4

10:03 p.m. – 700 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, armed robbery at Downtown Motor Inn. An employee told police that she was standing in the doorway of the business, smoking a cigarette, when a man came up to her, pushed her inside and locked the door. She said he pulled a gun out and demanded to know where the money was. He took cash from the register, slapped the employee twice in the face and dumped the contents of her purse before taking her pills and running away, according to a police report. He was described as a skinny black man in his late 20s, about 6’0″ tall with short dreadlocks. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black gloves and a black mask at the time, police said.

Sunday, January 5

2:25 a.m. – 2300 block of North Park Ave., David Adams, 34, arrested on warrants and charged with drug paraphernalia. Officers said they found Adams at a bar, but when they went inside, he ran into a side room. Police handcuffed him and said they found a digital scale in his jacket pocket. They think Adams left behind suspected crack cocaine. More charges could be filed once drug lab test results come back.

Tuesday, January 7

1:43 a.m. – Parkman Road SW and Union Street SW, police said shots were fired and two people were hurt. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The suspect, 31-year-old Daron Warfield, Jr., was arrested the following Thursday.

10:30 a.m. – 2000 block of Van Wye St. SE, reported car fire behind an abandoned house. Detectives are investigating it as arson.

Wednesday, January 8

5:56 a.m. – 100 block of Elm Rd. NE, a man said another man he knows kicked down the door to his apartment and started beating up his friend. The man said he saw the intruder holding a baseball bat so he pulled a knife on the intruder, who ran away.

8:49 p.m. – 1900 block of Draper St. SE, Robert White, 26, of Brookfield, arrested on a warrant and charged with resisting arrest and violating a temporary protection order. Police responded to a call about an unwanted man. When they got to the house, a woman told them that White was hiding under the bed, according to a police report. Officers said they could see two feet under the bed, but White would not listen to them when they told him to come out. Police warned they would hit White with a Taser, but he just told them to “go ahead” because he didn’t care, according to the report. Police said he continued to fight against them so they hit him with the Taser.

11:09 p.m. – 800 block of Comstock St. NW, police said two men wearing ski masks broke into a man’s home and robbed him. The victim said the men pointed a gun at him and ordered him to the floor. He said they took guns from the home.

Friday, January 10

12:42 a.m. – 600 block of North Park Ave., Daniel Burch, 27, of Akron, arrested and charged with weapons under disability and carrying concealed weapons. Police pulled over the car Burch was riding in and said he was carrying a loaded gun he wasn’t allowed to have. At the jail, staff said they found suspected crack cocaine inside one of Burch’s pockets. More charges could be filed when drug lab test results come back.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.