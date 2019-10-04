Warren crime activity: Man having suspected overdose found lying unconscious in parking lot, police say

Police said they also found suspected heroin and several drug tools in the car he was driving

Tuesday, October 1

Police started investigating how a 2-day-old baby was hurt. Officers said the infant had a head injury. Children Services took custody of the baby.

4:01 p.m. – Kenilworth Avenue SE and Clarence Street, Juchard Duncan, 28, arrested and charged with failure to comply. Police said they tried to pull Duncan over but he didn’t stop right away.

10:24 p.m. – 2800 block of Niles Rd. SE, Brandon Bickerton, 30, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police said they found Bickerton laying in the Dollar General parking lot. They said it looked like he was having a drug overdose. Police found suspected heroin and several drug tools inside of the car he had been driving, which they found with the door open and the keys in the ignition, according to a report. They gave Bickerton naloxone and said he regained consciousness. He was taken to the hospital and later arrested. More charges could be filed after drug lab test results come back.

Thursday, October 3

2 p.m. – 800 block of Hunter St. NW, Mike Evolga, 45, arrested and charged with felonious assault. A woman told police that Evolga threw her down the stairs. Police said she had a huge lump on the back of her head. When officers talked to Evolga, he said nothing happened and he had been in his room all day, according to a police report.

Friday, October 4

10:43 p.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., police said two 17-year-olds were shot near the Sunoco gas station. They were taken to the hospital.

