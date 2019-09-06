Warren crime activity: Man crashed into porch trying to run over girlfriend, report says

Friday, August 30

9:30 p.m. – 600 block of Eastland Ave. SE, police said a man was shot and taken to the hospital.

Saturday, August 31

10:30 p.m. – 2700 block of Duke Ave. SE, Gregory Currie, 38, arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police said Currie pulled a chunk of hair out of a woman’s head and beat her up. She told police that she has an order that Currie can’t contact her, but when she got home, he was waiting for her. While officers were driving Currie to the station, they said he hit his head on the cruiser’s partition several times. They said at one point, he ran straight for one of the officers and tried to steal the officer’s gun.

10:56 p.m. – 1800 block of Hollywood St. NE, Ronald Pal, Jr., 48, arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police said Pal was holding a woman inside of a house against her will. Officers said they could hear people yelling inside, so they forced their way into the house. The woman was locked inside of an upstairs room, according to a police report. When police busted their way in, they found Pal in bed with her.

Monday, September 2

10:16 p.m. – Colonial Street SE and S. Hazelwood Avenue, police found 30-year-old Reginald Scrivens, Jr., who had been riding a motorcycle, shot dead in the street. Police are investigating.

Tuesday, September 3

12:19 a.m. – 3600 block of Rio Terra St. NW, Brandon Zachery, 25, arrested and charged with aggravated burglary. Police said Zachery broke into the house where his ex-girlfriend and their child were staying. They said when he found her asleep in bed with her current boyfriend, he punched the boyfriend in the face.

12:01 p.m. – 900 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, reported vandalism at Century Link. An engineer with the company said someone cut a cable wire mounted under a bridge in a wooded area. He said the cost to repair it could be between $30,000 and $50,000.

2:30 p.m. – 1000 block of Wood Ave., a man said he was home alone when two men came to the door and hit him with some object. They beat him up, knocking some of his teeth out and leaving him swollen and bruised, before jumping in a getaway car, according to a police report.

Friday, September 6

6 a.m. – 400 block of Forest St. NE, a woman said her boyfriend tried to run her over with his car. She said it started as an argument, then he got in his car and started to drive toward her. She ran to the door and he crashed into the porch, according to a police report. Officers said he destroyed the porch and knocked over a bush.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.