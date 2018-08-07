Warren crime activity: Man charged with shooting at person who said to turn down music

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

Friday, August 3

10:56 a.m. - 2900 block of Williamsburg St. NW, a man reported that his lawn mower and tiller had been stolen from his unlocked shed overnight. The man later found the tiller in the backyard of an abandoned house across the street but was unable to find the mower.

1:47 p.m. - 100 block of Vermont Ave. NW, reported breaking and entering of a garage that morning. The victim said whoever did it stole some of his tools when he left the garage door open.

2:21 p.m. - 2900 block of Merriweather St. NW, a woman said someone broke into her home and stole several TVs, a gaming system and basketball shoes.

11:41 p.m. - 800 block of Oak St., Anthony Scott, 56, arrested and charged with discharging firearms in city limits. A man said he was shot at after trying to confront Scott about playing loud music. He was not injured. Police talked to Scott, who admitted to it but claimed it was a warning shot because the man did not listen to him when he said to not come any closer, according to a police report.

Saturday, August 4

12:32 p.m. - 1500 block of Oakdale St. NW, police responded to a home burglary. The victim told police that two men broke in while he was sleeping and stole a gaming system. He woke up while they were still there and chased them off, according to a police report.

7:34 p.m. - Front Street SW and Oriole Place SW, Christopher Scott, 29, arrested on a warrant and charged with tampering with evidence and possession of drugs during a traffic stop. Police said they found packets of heroin, 9 grams of crack, over $2,000 in cash and three cell phones in the car. Officers said Scott, a Lyft driver with a teen passenger in his car, tried to hide everything before getting pulled over.

8:01 p.m. - 1700 block of Edgewood St. NE, reported theft of eight firearms from a safe.

11:47 p.m. - 1400 block of Elm Rd. NE, Marcus Chaney, 30, of Youngstown, charged with drug abuse and failure to comply. Police tried to pull over the car that Chaney was driving but said he wouldn't stop. When he finally pulled over, the officer said he was chewing on pills, which he claimed were Percocet. Police also found several chewed up pills, over 10 grams of marijuana and nearly $400 in the car, according to a report. Officers said Chaney threw almost 6 grams of heroin and 6.5 grams of crack cocaine out of the car.

Sunday, August 5

3:31 p.m. - 300 block of Elm Rd. NE, reported burglary of a home. The burglar stole two window air conditioners.

Monday, August 6

5:40 p.m. - 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, Andra Pugh, 58, arrested and charged with public indecency, menacing and disorderly conduct. Police said they found Pugh drunk, walking along the sidewalk with his shorts down and genitals exposed. When officers came up to him, Pugh started peeing on himself, according to a police report. On the way to the jail, he threatened to kill an officer, police said.

6:59 p.m. - 3200 block of Aris St. NW, reported theft of a gun from a vehicle.

11:30 p.m. - Homewood Avenue SE and Niles Road SE, a woman said a man reached into her moving car and stole the keys from the ignition, along with a bottle of pills from the center console.

Tuesday, August 7

Idylwild Street NW, a 79-year-old man's wheelchair was stolen from his yard overnight.

Robert Lang, Jr., 24, arrested and charged with distributing heroin and crack cocaine and maintaining a drug house. Investigators say Lang sold heroin and cocaine between February and June, and he used a home on Mason Street to store the drugs and sell out of.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.