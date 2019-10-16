Warren crime activity: Man calls 911 on officers for pulling him over, police say

He called 911 on the officers who pulled him over, saying there was an emergency because they pulled him over, according to a police report

Friday, October 11

11:10 p.m. – North Park Avenue and Albert Street NE, Destini Favors, 31, charged with falsification and drug paraphernalia. Police said Favors gave them a fake name and Social Security number during a traffic stop. Officers said they found a baggie of white powder in her purse and a straw with drug residue on it in her jacket.

Saturday, October 12

2 a.m. – Fremont Avenue NE and Idylwild Street NE, a witness said people in two cars were shooting at each other in the street. Police found 11 shell casings.

4:56 p.m. – 200 block of Main Ave. SW, Deion Griffin, 25, arrested and charged with misuse of 911 system. Police pulled Griffin over and said he started to yell at officers. Griffin called 911 on the officers who pulled him over, saying there was an emergency because they pulled him over, according to a police report. Officers said he got out of his car and stood in front of their cruisers. When an officer explained that Griffin could contest his ticket in court, Griffin told the officer that he wasn’t his parent, police said.

Sunday, October 13

4:36 a.m. – 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, Marquise Jordan, 25, arrested and charged with criminal trespass. Police said Jordan was at Pit Stop, asking customers for a ride. Officers said about an hour earlier, they ticketed Jordan and towed his car. They said he had been very uncooperative. When they came back to arrest Jordan, police said he was uncooperative again. He kicked the door of the cruiser on the way to jail and acted aggressively, sticking his face in an officer’s face, according to a police report. At the jail, Jordan made comments about fighting officers and said, “Just take me to the tank,” according to the report. Officers said they found suspected drugs in his hoodie pocket. Additional charges could be filed once drug lab test results come back.

11 p.m. – 2200 block of N. Feederle Dr. SE, police said a 17-year-old boy got into an argument with his sister over the TV and threw a coffee mug at her. The mug hit her in the face, cutting her, police said. The boy faces a charge of felonious assault.

Monday, October 14

12:10 p.m. – 400 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, a woman said she saw a man, exposed and touching himself inappropriately, in the Warren Library parking lot. She told officers she honked her horn at him and he walked away.

Tuesday, October 15

4 a.m. – 700 block of N. Park Ave., Charles Marstellar, 55, of Masury, arrested on a warrant. Marstellar reported his bike stolen to police, but they learned he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.