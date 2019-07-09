Warren crime activity: Man broke into garage, rode off on mountain bike, police say

The victims said they saw him walk past the house, right into the garage

Thursday, July 4

10:55 a.m. – Hillsdale Drive NW, report of shots fired.

Friday, July 5

8:47 p.m. – 200 block of South St. SE, Joshua Gehr, 41, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, arrested on warrants and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, resisting arrest and liquor consumption in a motor vehicle. During a traffic stop, police said Gehr tried to run away, but an officer grabbed him. Police said they found needles in Gehr’s sock and a spoon in his pocket. Suspected heroin, pieces of paper used to contain drugs, a straw used to snort drugs and an open container of Twisted Tea were also in the car, according to a police report. More charges could be filed when drug lab test results come back.

Saturday, July 6

4:40 p.m. – 500 block of Forest St. NE, Angela Lew, 40, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police said they found Lew and another woman on the porch of an abandoned house. Officers said they saw syringes and a spoon next to them. They also found more syringes, two glass crack pipes and another burnt spoon in Lew’s purse, according to a police report.

Sunday, July 7

9:43 p.m. – 2800 block of Parkman Rd. NW, Azhon Bennett, 25, arrested on warrants out of Champion Township and Warren.

11:39 p.m. – 800 block of W. Market St., police responded to Sunoco on reports of shots fired. Witnesses said a car left the scene quickly after the shooting. Officers said they were later sent to the hospital, where a man came in with gunshot wounds.

Monday, July 8

12:02 p.m. – 300 block of Bonnie Brae Ave. SE, reported garage break-in. The victims said they saw a man walk by the house and into the garage. When they looked out, they saw the man riding away on their mountain bike, according to a police report. He is described as a white man, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with some facial hair. He was wearing a white shirt, black pants and a red hat at the time. Officers couldn’t find him.

8:43 p.m. – 1200 block of Buena Vista Ave. NE, reported break-in at a vacant house. Police found the man inside the house when they got there. He told them he was hiding there because a group of men had been chasing him all day, according to a police report. The man was taken into custody.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.