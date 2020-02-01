Warren crime activity: Intoxicated woman punched window of police cruiser, officers say

Police said she couldn't find her car keys so she told them, "If y'all won't break my window so I can get in my car, I'm gonna break yours"

Wednesday, January 22

1:35 p.m. – 2200 block of McMyler St. NW, Timber Creek Structures reported over $10,000 in tools had been stolen.

Friday, January 24

12:42 a.m. – Atlantic Street NE and Vine Avenue NE, Sarah Prater, 33, of Niles, arrested on warrants during a traffic stop. Police said they found two packets of suspected cocaine in the car. More charges could be filed after drug lab test results come back.

10:02 a.m. – 1000 block of E. Market St., Romon Jones, 20, arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and having weapons under disability. A cashier at Nan’s Family told police a man came into the store to “browse.” Shortly after, she said another man ran up to the front door, showed her a gun and demanded money. The cashier said he also took cigars and her cell phone, which he threw in the trash can. She said both men left at the same time. Police identified Jones as one of the men.

10:28 a.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, a woman said she was taking her dog out for a walk when a man she knows came up to her, grabbed her breast and said, “Get out of my way, woman.”

Sunday, January 26

6:19 a.m. – Oakdale Drive NW and Northfield Avenue NW, several shots reported in the area. Police said they found 25 shell casings.

Monday, January 27

11:34 a.m. – 700 block of Buckeye St. NW, Leonard Dorsey, 58, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and open container prohibited. Police said Dorsey was drinking a Natty Daddy on a property where he wasn’t allowed to be.

10:04 p.m. – 400 block of Martin St. SW, Yolanda Adair, 32, arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police responded to a fight in a parking lot and said they found Adair, who was intoxicated, yelling and “walking around aimlessly.” A witness told police Adair had just been jumped by a man and woman and she was upset because she couldn’t find her car keys to go retaliate, according to a report. Officers said they asked her several times to stop screaming but she said, “If y’all won’t break my window so I can get in my car, I’m gonna break yours.” They said she then started punching a police cruiser’s window.

Tuesday, January 28

9:05 a.m. – 900 block of East Ave. SE, a woman said a black dog running loose in the area bit her son while he was taking out the trash.

Wednesday, January 29

10:30 p.m. – 2100 block of W. Market St., Brittney Hahn, 30, charged with endangering children. Police said a neighbor found a 1-year-old running in her driveway and called 911. The baby was not wearing a shirt, socks or shoes, according to a police report. Officers identified the mother as Hahn, who they said had been looking for her baby and was crying hysterically. She said the baby left the house while she was smoking outside, according to the police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.