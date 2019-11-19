Warren crime activity: Girl ran to neighbor’s as mother was being beaten, report says

When police got to the house, they said they could hear a woman screaming and crying inside

Wednesday, November 13

6:48 p.m. – W. Market Street, Ahmen McCollum, arrested on a warrant. Police said they pulled McCollum over for making an improper turn. They said he had the TV show “Drugs, Inc.” playing on his phone, which was on the center console. Police took several cell phones as evidence, but McCollum claimed they weren’t his and he didn’t know why they were in his car.

Friday, November 15

12:08 p.m. – 800 block of Kenilworth Ave. SE, reported theft of a gun and money from a car.

1:01 p.m. – South Street SE and Pine Avenue SE, Breeona Bishop, 23, charged with criminal simulation. Police tried to pull Bishop’s car over but said she sped off. Officers said when she finally stopped, they found several fake $100 bills in the car and a bag of marijuana on Bishop.

6:55 p.m. – 3100 block of Randolph St. NW, a man said someone shot at him while he was sitting in his parked car.

Saturday, November 16

5:11 p.m. – 900 block of Main Ave. SW, a man said someone shot at his house. He said a group of people he knew was outside at the time but left before police got there.

Sunday, November 17

7:51 p.m. – 2200 block of Northwest Blvd. NW, police said a 7-year-old girl ran to a neighbor’s house, saying her mom was getting beaten up. When police got to the house, they said they could hear a woman screaming and crying inside. She told officers the man came up to her earlier that day with a gun, pushed her inside the house and would not let her leave, and ripped her wig off. Police could not find the suspect.

Tuesday, November 19

4 a.m. – 100 block of Ohio Ave. NW, Allen Walker, 26, of Cleveland, arrested on a warrant. A man told police Walker and a man he knew came to his door, asking to come out of the cold, so he let them inside. Shortly after, the man said he heard his car start up and noticed his keys were missing. Police said they found the car in a driveway in the 1000 block of Hollywood St. NE. Officers said Walker was hiding in a cabinet in the basement.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.