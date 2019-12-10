Warren crime activity: Employee reports shoplifter chased her through store

She told police when she confronted the man about shoplifting, he lunged at her

Friday, December 6

4:17 a.m. – 700 block of W. Market St., Vince Miller, 27, of Cleveland, arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop. Police said they also found a broken crack pipe and white powder in the car. More charges could be filed after police get results for the drug lab tests.

5:16 a.m. – 400 block of Genesee Ave. NE, a woman reported someone threw a rock through her window early that morning. She said she heard a noise around 2 a.m but went back to sleep.

9:59 p.m. – Tod Avenue SW and Palmyra Road SW, William Brown, 29, arrested and charged with having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon. Police pulled over the car Brown was riding in and said they could smell marijuana. Officers said they found a loaded gun in the car, along with several pills.

Saturday, December 7

10:35 a.m. – 300 block of Elm Rd. NE, a Family Dollar employee said a man came into the store and tried to steal several items. When she confronted him about it, she said he lunged at her and chased her through the store. The employee grabbed an umbrella and started swinging it to defend herself, she told police. The man walked out of the store, threatening her, according to a police report.

12:57 p.m. – 3000 block of Lancer Ct. NW, reported home burglary. The woman who lives there told police a man she knows is responsible for breaking in the night before. She said he tried to contact her several times beforehand.

Sunday, December 8

3:20 a.m. – 600 block of Eastland Ave. SE, police responded to St. Joseph Warren Hospital after a report of a man with a gunshot wound being dropped off there. About 10 minutes before that call, officers responded to reports of shots fired on the west side but couldn’t find anything. Police didn’t know if the two incidents were related.

11 a.m. – 2200 block of Shalom Ave. NW, a woman said another woman knocked on her door, and when she answered it, the woman forced her way inside. The victim said the woman tried to take her TV and leave. The victim said she fought with the woman to get the TV back but she wasn’t able to.

Monday, December 9

11:43 p.m. – 2200 block of N. Feederle Dr. SE, Corey Newton, 27, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Tuesday, December 10

2:50 a.m. – 2000 block of Stewart Dr. NW, police responded to reports of shots fired and found a man with gunshot wounds in a house. Officers said the front door had been shot out, and there were several bullet holes in the house.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.