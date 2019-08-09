Warren crime activity: Driver side-swiped several cruisers at shooting scene

Police went after him and said he didn't stop right away, but started doing donuts in a parking lot

Sunday, August 4

2:16 a.m. – Homewood Avenue and Youngstown Road, Gregory Currie, 38, arrested and charged with DUI, driving under suspension and receiving stolen property. While officers were on the scene of a shooting, they said Currie crashed into multiple police cruisers. Police tried to pull him over but said he pulled into a parking lot and started driving around in circles. When he eventually stopped, police said he refused to get out of the car and fought against being arrested. Officers said they saw an open beer bottle in the car and a pint of vodka, which was mostly empty. Currie told police that he didn’t see the police cars in the road at first, and because his brakes are bad, he couldn’t stop right away, according to a report. Police said he failed field sobriety tests.

Tuesday, August 6

6:48 p.m. – 200 block of Second St. SW, police responded to a house that was shot at. Officers said they found five shell casings in the street. Police said it looked like four bullets were shot into the house. A witness said they saw a white car and a black car, and people inside one of the cars shot at the house before they both drove away.

10:25 p.m. – 1300 block of Buena Vista Ave. NE, Monica Lambert, 35, of Gordon, West Virginia, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification and possession of drug abuse instruments. Police said they found Lambert walking along the wood line and it seemed like she was talking to someone in the woods. She told them she was on her way to a friend’s house, according to a police report. Officers said she gave them a fake name and they saw a syringe poking out of her wallet.

Wednesday, August 7

11:30 a.m. – 500 block of Perkins Dr., Sarah Nemes, 25, arrested and charged with endangering children. A woman told police a 2-year-old was left home alone and she found the child walking down the sidewalk in a diaper.

3:01 p.m. – N. Park Avenue and Griswold Street NE, Randy Holmes, 61, of Cortland, charged with driving with impaired alertness or ability/use of drugs. Police said they found drug tools and suspected crack cocaine during a traffic stop. More charges could be filed after police get the drug lab test results.

10:17 p.m. – Van Wye Street SE and Central Parkway SE, Deran Ogletree, 34, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property. Police pulled Ogletree over and said they found marijuana, a stolen gun and over $1,000 cash in the car.

Friday, August 9

6:20 a.m. – 2400 block of Youngstown Rd., reported break-in at Family Dollar. Police said the store was in disarray.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.