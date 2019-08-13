Warren crime activity: Driver says she accidentally ran woman over, police say

The driver said she thought the car was in reverse, but it was in drive, according to a police report

Friday, August 9

6:46 p.m. – 1500 block of Kale Adams Rd. SW, reported home burglary. The victim said eight guns and some cash were missing.

Saturday, August 10

9:48 p.m. – 2500 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, attempted armed robbery at Little Caesars. A cashier told police that two men wearing hooded sweatshirts with the hoods tied around their faces demanded cash. She said one of them had a gun. The cashier said she screamed, and the men ran out of the restaurant.

Sunday, August 11

5:24 a.m. – 2000 block of Jefferson St. SW, Kelsey Lynch, 26, of Bristolville, charged with felonious assault. Police said Lynch hit a woman with her car after a party, then drove away. Lynch claimed she didn’t do it on purpose — she thought the car was in reverse, but it was in drive. The victim and another witness told officers that it didn’t look like an accident. The victim said she and Lynch hadn’t been fighting before that.

6:30 p.m. – 700 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, a man said his wife was driving he and their daughter home. He heard someone yelling to get his attention so he asked his wife to pull over, according to a police report. The man said he got out of the car and started walking toward the people in an SUV who were trying to get his attention. A man in the SUV shot at him four or five times, the victim told police. No one was hurt. Police said they couldn’t find any shell casings.

9:21 p.m. – 1500 block of Westwood Dr. NW, reported theft of a handgun from a car.

Monday, August 12

7 p.m. – 1700 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, police received a report of a carjacking while a woman was in the car. The woman said the day before, she rented her car out to the men responsible, according to a police report. On Monday, she was expecting to get paid and get her car back, but the men said they wanted to keep it a little longer and they wanted her to go with them, according to the report. She said they drove the car away and she couldn’t get out. She told police they were driving recklessly through yards while her friend chased after them in his car. Eventually, she said the men stopped the car abruptly and ran away.

