Warren crime activity: Car problem frustrated man, who then shattered business window, police say

An employee said the man threatened to stab and shoot her after she told him he'd have to pay for the damage

Friday, January 31

7:22 p.m. – 1300 block of Highland Ave. SW, Leroy Bowler, 60, arrested and charged with felonious assault. Police said Bowler hit a woman with a glass vase during a domestic situation, causing her to black out.

Saturday, February 1

3 a.m. – 2300 block of Northwest Blvd. NW, police responded to reports of shots fired. Officers found a car with bullet holes in it, according to a police report. The driver told them that the shots came from a newer SUV that was following her. Police said they found several shell casings in the area.

Sunday, February 2

10:31 a.m. – 1100 block of Main Ave. SW, reported theft of a catalytic converter from a Grace AME Church van.

Monday, February 3

3:50 p.m. – 2200 block of Palmyra Rd. SW, Darryl Easley, 59, arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Police said Easley punched his girlfriend in the face, knocking her to the ground, before he threatened her with a pocket knife. He then stole $40 from her wallet and drove away, according to a police report. Officers found Easley shortly after and said he told them that he didn’t steal anything, but police said they found cash and a knife.

4:30 p.m. – 1200 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, employees at Baseline Printing said a man threw something through their window, shattering it. When one of the employees told him that he would have to pay for the damage, he threatened to stab and shoot her, according to a police report. A witness said the man got upset after the muffler fell off of his car, so he knocked off a side mirror, broke out the back windshield and damaged the passenger side door before shattering Baseline Printing’s window. Police said he walked away from the scene before they got there and they weren’t able to find him.

Tuesday, February 4

2:07 a.m. – 900 block of Mayflower St. NW, reported garage break-in. The victim said whoever did it stole a tool chest and an air compressor.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.