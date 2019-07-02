Warren crime activity: Burglar steals hand sanitizer, toaster, Windex from apartment

The man who lives in the apartment said he came back to find several odds-and-ends items missing

Friday, June 28

6:39 p.m. – 1600 block of Burton St. SE, a man told police he was walking and someone shot him in the leg. A woman said her house, which is right where the man was walking at the time, was shot at as well. No one inside the house was hurt.

Saturday, June 29

6:33 p.m. – 2000 block of Elm Rd. NE, Shayla Harris, 26, charged with endangering children. Police said they found two toddlers in a van alone. The children told officers their family was in the store and left them in the van because they didn’t have shoes on, according to a police report. Officers said the keys were left in the ignition and the toddlers had started the van at one point. A witness told police the children were left in the van alone for nearly half an hour.

Monday, July 1

10:17 a.m. – 100 block of Porter St. NE, reported apartment burglary. A man told police that someone broke into his apartment, ransacked it and stole some of his stuff, including a hairdryer, hand sanitizer, a toaster, Windex, a coffee pot, a skateboard, Walgreens brand cologne, shoe insoles, medication and three library books.

5:56 p.m. – Atlantic Street NW and Forest Street NW, Autumn Kovell, 37, arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and two counts of endangering children. Officers said they responded to a possible overdose and found Kovell “out of it” along the side of the road. Police said her two daughters were with her, crying. They found a small bag of marijuana, a glass pipe and a packet used to hold drugs, according to a police report. Kovell was taken to the hospital for treatment and booked into jail the next day.

Tuesday, July 2

2:14 a.m. – Parkman Road NW and Ward Street NW, Angela Tackett, 44, arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia; Freddie Wells, 34, charged with open container. During a traffic stop, an officer said there was an open can of Mike’s Hard in the center console. Wells, the passenger, admitted it belonged to him, according to a police report. The officer said there was also a digital scale in the car. Tackett first admitted that there was a crack pipe in her bra, police said. However, she later admitted she also hid a bag of crack in a body cavity, according to the report. A corrections officer at the jail found it, police said. Tackett could face more charges after drug lab test results come back.

6 a.m. – 2200 block of Brier St. SE and Wick Street, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and U.S. Marshals raided five houses for drugs.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department and U.S. Marshals. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.