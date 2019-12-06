Warren crime activity: Boys broke into old Belleria, sprayed fire extinguisher, police say

Officers also said it looked like the sprinkler system had been set off

Tuesday, November 26

9:41 a.m. – 200 block of Elm Rd. NE, a mother reported a teacher pushed her 9-year-old son after he and the teacher got into an argument. Police filed a report but no one was charged.

Wednesday, November 27

12:27 p.m. – 1600 block of W. Market St., reported break-in at Community Volunteer Council.

7 p.m. – W. Market Street and Cherry Avenue NW, former New York Giants wide receiver Mario Manningham, 33, of North Canton, arrested on a warrant for not showing up in court.

Thursday, November 28

2:47 p.m. – 2900 block of Clearwater St. NW, report of a house that had been shot up. The people who live there said it could have happened the night before.

Saturday, November 30

5:40 a.m. – Scott Street NE and Elm Road NE, Ivan Drazenovic, 26, of Youngstown, charged with endangering children; Ashley Whittaker, 25, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and charged with endangering children and drug paraphernalia. Police said they found Drazenovic sitting in a parked car that had been running for about an hour. Officers said there were drug tools and a packet of suspected crack cocaine in the car, as well as a 3-year-old wearing urine-soaked clothes. Police said Drazenovic’s girlfriend, Whittaker, came back to the car with two crack pipes in her pocket. A family member is taking care of the child. More charges could be filed once drug lab test results come back.

8:27 p.m. – Palmyra Road SW and Parkman Road SW, report of shots fired at LLC Market. Police said they could see two people running in a backyard on surveillance camera, shooting at LLC Market.

Sunday, December 1

2:30 p.m. – 3500 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, two 12-year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy charged with breaking and entering. Police said the boys broke into the old Belleria building and sprayed a fire extinguisher all over the kitchen. Officers also said it looked like the sprinkler system had been set off.

9:10 p.m. – Tod Avenue and E. Market Street, report of a man getting shot while using an ATM.

Monday, December 2

8:20 a.m. – 1700 block of Cranberry Ln. NE, report of a car window being broken with a rock.

8:48 a.m. – 800 block of Tod Ave. NW, reported car break-in. The victim said the person responsible broke the windshield and ripped out the car’s CD player.

9:09 a.m. – 2000 block of Jefferson St. SW, reported home burglary.

6:50 p.m. – 3600 block of Rio Terra St. NW, reported apartment burglary.

Wednesday, December 4

10 p.m. – 2500 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, reported broken window at Little Caesars Pizza. Police said nothing appeared to be missing.

Thursday, December 5

9:40 p.m. – 2000 block of S. Feederle Dr. SE, Kelly Butler, 40, charged with driving while under the influence, using weapons while intoxicated, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and driving under suspension. Police said Butler pointed a gun at the father of her child, threatening to kill him. Officers found Butler driving out of the parking lot so they pulled her over. According to a police report, they took the gun, which was under the driver’s seat and not loaded. Officers said Butler was under the influence of alcohol.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.