Warren crime activity: Boy says woman tried to lure him into car with promise of ice cream

Monday, May 20

3:20 p.m. – Maywood Street and Tod Avenue, a mother said as her 12-year-old son got off the school bus, a woman they didn’t know tried to get him to come with her in her car. The woman told the boy she would take him to get ice cream, according to a police report. The mother told police that her son ran home.

Tuesday, May 21

12:40 p.m. – 1300 block of Mahoning Ave. NW, a woman told police she saw a young boy walking back and forth along a fence near an intersection by himself. She went to him and tried to find his house by knocking on nearby doors. No one knew who the little boy was. Officers contacted Children Services, which sent a caseworker to pick up the boy, and the father was later charged.

4:47 p.m. – 700 block of Niles Rd. SE, Derrick Hines, 52, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. During a traffic stop, police realized that Hines was driving a car that was registered as stolen. Hines told them he didn’t know the car was listed as stolen, according to a police report.

6:58 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue NW, a man watching a softball game at Perkins Park noticed a body in the Mahoning River. Police officers and firefighters came to pull the body out of the water. The body was identified as 17-year-old Bryan Ayala.

Wednesday, May 22

12:30 a.m. – 2300 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, a man said someone shot at his car while he was sitting at a red light.

1:55 a.m. – 1500 block of N. Park Ave., police responded to reports of shots fired. Officers said they found 11 shell casings in the road.

1:55 p.m. – 900 block of Summit St. NW, a woman said while she was cutting her grass, a man jumped out of a parked car and ripped her gold necklace off her neck. When it broke, it fell into her hands and the man drove away, according to a police report.

Thursday, May 23

2:45 a.m. – 1200 block of Oak St. SW, police said a shooting hurt two people, sending them to the hospital.

10:06 p.m. – Hamilton Street and York Avenue, William Nichols, 51, of Garrettsville, charged with drug paraphernalia; Lavonda Channell, 27, of Garrettsville, charged with possessing drug abuse instruments. Police said they found pills, a crack pipe, a syringe and a burnt spoon in the car during a traffic stop. Additional charges could be filed when police get drug lab test results back.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.