Report: Father-son argument ends in injury in Trumbull County

ORANGEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a man who was struck by a rotating saw after an argument with his father.

The two were working on a vehicle together on Thursday when they started arguing, according to a Sheriff’s report.

Donald Shelatree, Sr. threw a rotating saw, which was not on at the time, at his son, according to the report.

The incident resulted in a small cut on the son’s sid. He was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Shelatree, Sr. is charged with felonious assault.

Deputies went to contact Shelatree, Sr., but there was no one at the home. It is believed Shelatree, Sr. left the area in a green Dodge pick-up truck.

