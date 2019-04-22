Trial begins for man accused in Warren arson scheme

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A man accused of setting fires in Warren to collect the insurance money goes on trial Monday.

Daryl Evans is charged in federal court with buying two homes in Warren - one on Parkman Road and the other on Hamilton Street- and then conspiring to set them on fire.

Two other men charged in the scheme. Maurice Evans and David White took plea deals earlier this year.

White will be sentenced in May and Evans in June.

Investigators said the men hired an arsonist to set the fires and collected over $130,000 in insurance claims.

The fires were set between 2013 and 2015.