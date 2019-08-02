Mahoning County indictments: August 1, 2019

A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on Thursday:

Matt Reid: Attempted murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or a school safety zone, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability

Jesse Alexander Durkin: Domestic violence

Quintez Stokes: Domestic violence

Jasmin M. Viera: Possession of cocaine and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Anthony Alan Pfaff: Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Pierre Kennedy: Tampering with evidence, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and possession of cocaine

Marlin Trivaun Black: Trafficking in heroin, possession of heroin, trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana, having weapons while under disability, two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and selling, purchasing, distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

Kiarra Xavier Jackson: Burglary

Jason Marshall Payton: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Juan A. Leonard: Having weapons while under disability

Marcos Alberto Cuevas-Garcia: Carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing official business

Shawn B. Mcgee: Robbery

Latoya Martin: Two counts of identity fraud, two counts of falsification, petty theft and receiving stolen property

Paul E. Sudimak: Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Demetrius D. Harris: Carrying a concealed weapon, obstructing official business and possession of cocaine

Stan Junior Williams: Failure to register

Markus A. Cameron: Having weapons while under disability and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Deondre Walker: Possession of cocaine

Themis D. Tsarnas: Theft

Christopher A. Tsai: Theft

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.