Liberty crime: Woman reports seeing unknown man run from her garage

Thursday, Feb. 27

7:11 a.m. – 2400 block of Barth Dr., a woman reported that a man attempted to get into her home as she was leaving for work. She said he ran from her garage after seeing her in the doorway, going toward Stambaugh Golf Course. Officers checked the area but were unable to find anyone.

Saturday, Feb. 29

11:10 p.m. – 3900 block of Belmont Ave., Marisa Ellis, 22, of Kent, charged with OVI and failure to obey traffic control lights after a traffic crash at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and E. Liberty Street. Police said Ellis crashed into another car and had a blood-alcohol content of .192, above the legal driving limit of .08.

9:27 a.m. – 3700 block Staunton Rd., a 66-year-old man was cited on a charge of failure to restrain dogs. Police said despite a prior warning, the man’s dogs were on his neighbor’s property. Police went back to the area after issuing him a citation, reporting that he ignored the previous warning.

Monday, March 2

2:29 p.m. – 3600 block of Belmont Ave., report that someone used a saw to cut off a catalytic converter from a delivery truck at Rent-A-Center.

Tuesday, March 3

10:17 a.m. – 3400 block of Belmont Ave., Warren D. Willis, 62, arrested on warrants for a felony drug charge and failure to appear in court on a theft charge. Police also charged him with aggravated menacing, theft and resisting arrest. Police stopped Willis in the parking lot of Firestone after reports that he was shoplifting from ALDI. Police said he was found with a bag containing steaks and bags of shrimp. He told an officer that he was going to eat some of the food and trade the other portion to his drug dealer for cocaine, according to a police report. Police said Willis also made a threatening comment about beating the officer.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.