Liberty crime: Police investigate suspected prostitution

Wednesday, Feb. 19

6:05 p.m. – 3200 block of Cardinal Dr., a representative of First Christian Church reported finding a briefcase containing items from three victims in the weeds. A police report did not specify whether the items had been stolen.

Friday, Feb. 21

11:48 a.m. – 3200 block of Belmont Ave., a man threw a rock through the front door and window of Metro PCS. Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Sunday, Feb. 23

4:18 p.m. – Hadley Avenue and Mansell Drive, police reported that a driver led an officer on a chase after driving through a stop sign and nearly hitting another vehicle. The chase was called off due to the conditions and high rate of speed, according to a police report. Police believe that the license plate on the vehicle was stolen.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

6:51 p.m. – Belmont Avenue, a 49-year-old Michigan man is facing charges after a traffic stop. An officer reported observing the man at a motel, appearing to collect something from another man in the parking lot. Police said the suspect said he was there to meet a woman who he met on the internet, according to a police report. Police said he had a loaded gun in the vehicle, and although he had a CCW permit, police said the man didn’t notify them about having the gun. Police also reported finding two purses in the vehicle, one of which contained lingerie and sex toys. Police also noted that the man was getting text messages from men looking for “dates” from a woman. An officer noted in his report that he believed prostitution may have been involved.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.