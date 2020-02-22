Liberty crime: Police arrest suspects in Giant Eagle thefts across state

Tuesday, Feb. 11

9:11 a.m. – 4700 block of Belmont Ave., police were called to Giant Eagle for a report that a shopper put six steaks into a backpack and left without paying for them. Police reviewed surveillance video and identified a suspect, according to a police report.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

10:07 a.m. – 4700 block of Belmont Ave., Sarah Ann Thomas, 39, and Keith Lamar Thomas, 40, arrested on a warrant for 10 counts of theft and theft by deception charges. Police said the two were suspects in multiple thefts at Giant Eagles throughout the area, spanning from Niles to Stow, Ohio. Police said they were found in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Liberty Giant Eagle, although neither had a valid driver’s license.

6:26 p.m. – 200 block of Goldie Rd., Roland Adams, 55, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated and menacing. Police received a report that a theft suspect at Walmart made threats that shots would be fire at police if they were called. Police said when officers arrived, Adams was loud and causing a scene while he was surrounded by several Walmart employees. He did not have a weapon but he smelled of alcohol, according to a police report.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

8:51 p.m. – 2700 block of Belmont Ave., David Weimer, 56, arrested on a warrant for robbery and domestic violence charges.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Liberty Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Liberty Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.